Photos: Closing ceremony at Paris opens up 2028 Summer Olympics for L.A.

The world watched as the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics come to a close, with plenty of drama draped across iconic venues. Paris has passed its torch to Los Angeles, but will the 2028 Olympics in L.A. provide a similar appeal?

The organizers that will bring the Olympics to Southern California in 2028 offered a sneak peek during Sunday night’s closing ceremony at Stade de France. Instead of tradition, they leaned into production values and pop culture.

Like something out of “Mission: Impossible,” Tom Cruise rappelled from the rim of the stadium to the field below, then roared off on a motorcycle. Snoop Dogg dropped a few bars. Billie Eilish performed, albeit remotely, from Southern California beaches.

Check out some images below.

A performer repels down from the stadium during the closing ceremony. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony. (David Goldman / Associated Press)

Athletes watch from the side of the stage during the closing ceremony. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

A performer plays a floating piano. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Phoenix performs during the closing ceremony. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Actor Tom Cruise stands on the roof of Stade de France. (Fabrizio Bensch / Associated Press) 2. Tom Cruise repels from the top of Stade de France. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 3. Tom Cruise rides a motorbike with the Olympic flag attached. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Team USA celebrates in the pit at Stade de France. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

