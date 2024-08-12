Advertisement
Sports

Photos: Closing ceremony at Paris opens up 2028 Summer Olympics for L.A.

Olympic athletes watch as fireworks light up Stade de France during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.
Athletes of the Olympic Games watch as fireworks light up Stade de France.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
The world watched as the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics come to a close, with plenty of drama draped across iconic venues. Paris has passed its torch to Los Angeles, but will the 2028 Olympics in L.A. provide a similar appeal?

The organizers that will bring the Olympics to Southern California in 2028 offered a sneak peek during Sunday night’s closing ceremony at Stade de France. Instead of tradition, they leaned into production values and pop culture.

Like something out of “Mission: Impossible,” Tom Cruise rappelled from the rim of the stadium to the field below, then roared off on a motorcycle. Snoop Dogg dropped a few bars. Billie Eilish performed, albeit remotely, from Southern California beaches.

Check out some images below.

A performer repels down from the stadium during the closing ceremony.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
(David Goldman / Associated Press)
Athletes watch from the side of the stage during the closing ceremony.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A performer plays a floating piano.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Phoenix performs during the closing ceremony.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Tom Cruise stands on the roof of Stade de France.

Tom Cruise repels from the top of Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tom Cruise rides a motorbike with the Olympic flag attached.

Team USA celebrates in the pit at Stade de France.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Team USA gold medalist wrestler Amit Elor at Stade de France. Elor won in the 68 kilogram division of women's freestyle.
Team USA gold medalist wrestler Amit Elor on the floor of Stade de France. Elor, 20, became the youngest Olympic wrestling champion in U.S. history.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

