Disneyland Hotel partially evacuated after fire breaks out in basement

A small fire triggered a partial evacuation of the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the basement of the Frontier Tower of the hotel about 6 a.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department. The blaze, which appeared to be sparked by a malfunctioning machine that contained oil, was small and extinguished quickly, he said.

But smoke from the fire drifted into the ventilation system, triggering a brief evacuation of the first three floors of the tower. A Disneyland firefighter suffering mild effects of smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene. No one else was injured, Wyatt said.

All of the guests had returned to their rooms by around 8 a.m., Wyatt said.

