Off-duty LAPD officer killed in New Year's morning crash in Simi Valley

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed in an overnight car crash in Simi Valley, authorities said.

The officer was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed at the intersection of Cochran Street and Sycamore Drive shortly after 2:10 a.m. Sunday, said Cmdr. Robert Brill of the Simi Valley Police Department.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, Brill said. One of the vehicles was traveling south as it entered the intersection, the other east, he said.

Investigators expect to share more information later Sunday morning, Brill added.

The name and age of the off-duty officer have not been released. Brill said no one else was killed in the crash.

Police said in a statement that they expect the intersection will stay closed for "the next few hours" as the investigation continues.