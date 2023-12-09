Pedestrian struck and killed by LAPD patrol car
A pedestrian died after he was hit by an LAPD patrol car in Los Angeles on Friday evening, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at Century Boulevard and McKinley Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Tony Im said. An ambulance was requested for the pedestrian, who was not conscious or breathing, he said.
The man died at the scene, Im said.
An ambulance also was requested for a 30-year-old officer, who suffered pain to her body and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Im said.
Additional details about the crash were not available.
The incident remained under investigation, Im said.
