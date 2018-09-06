L.A. police arrest homicide suspect after pursuit lasting more than an hour

A homicide suspect and another man surrendered to Los Angeles police early Wednesday evening after a pursuit lasting more than an hour through the San Fernando Valley and Westside.
Six police cruisers pursued the suspect, believed to be the passenger in a pickup truck, after a surveillance operation in the Tarzana area turned into the high-speed chase early Wednesday evening, said LAPD Officer Tony Im.
Television images captured by helicopters captured the passenger apparently puffing on a bong during the pursuit.
Los Angeles police officials said officers were conducting an undercover surveillance when the suspect and the driver bolted from a location in 19100 block of Delano Street in Tarzana.
The green pickup sped through Encino before traveling east on the 101 Freeway and traversing a swath of the San Fernando Valley and Westside for more than an hour.
Shortly after 6 p.m. the pickup stopped outside a grocery store in Brentwood, where the driver got out and surrendered. The passenger then got out of the vehicle and also surrendered to officers with guns drawn.