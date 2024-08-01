San Gabriel police fatally shoot man after pursuit ends in Rosemead

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday after leading San Gabriel police on a short pursuit that ended in Rosemead.

San Gabriel police shot and killed a man Wednesday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and led them on a short vehicle pursuit that ended in the city of Rosemead, officials said.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2015 Jeep sometime before 9 p.m., the San Gabriel police said in a news release. The driver did not stop and led police on a short pursuit.

The chase ended in the 600 block of Charlotte Avenue in Rosemead, where the shooting occurred, according to police. The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

Video from OnScene.TV showed officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Alhambra Police Department at the scene. The pursuit ended on a dead-end street, which remained closed off to the public for several hours.

The San Gabriel Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.