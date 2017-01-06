Standoff between CHP and reportedly armed motorist closes I-15 north of Barstow

Authorities shut down Interstate 15 in both directions Friday because of a standoff with a speeding motorist and said it was unclear when the major travel route between Southern California and Las Vegas would be reopened.

A pursuit began at 2:18 a.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer tried to stop a motorist driving at excessive speeds, said Officer Adam Carmichall, CHP spokesman in Bakersfield.

After a short chase, the driver became stuck along the center divider of the highway just north of Barstow, he said. The driver, according to Carmichall, has refused to exit the vehicle.

Because the driver has ignored officers’ commands, he said, authorities were forced to stop traffic and shut down all traffic lanes.

Carmichall told the Victorville Daily Press that the driver fired at least one shot at a patrol vehicle during the pursuit. No one was injured.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen. But Carmichall said the road will remain closed “for however long it takes.”

Carmichall advised drivers to use California 127 to Pahrump, Nev., which would lead them into the western area of Las Vegas.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

UPDATES:

9:15 a.m.: This article was updated with a report of the driver firing a shot at a patrol vehicle.

This article was originally published at 8:35 a.m.