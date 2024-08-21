PCH in Malibu shut down; police in standoff with person barricaded inside van
Pacific Coast Highway at Point Dume in Malibu was closed Wednesday morning during a standoff between Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and a person barricaded in a vehicle.
Deputies closed the road, a main travel artery for commuters through Malibu, in both directions between Heathercliff Road and Busch Drive about 5 a.m. “due to an assault with a deadly weapon suspect barricaded in a vehicle,” the sheriff’s Lost Hills Station announced on social media.
The road was still blocked as of 6:30 a.m.
Commuters were asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
