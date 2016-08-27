RoseJam, other rolling closures could snarl weekend traffic

Motorists who plan to drive in and around the Pasadena area this weekend are being advised that all lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed for repairs starting Saturday night.

The closure, between Mountain Street and Lake Avenue, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, the eastbound 210 connector to the westbound 134 will be closed; eastbound 210 onramps at Lincoln Avenue and Mountain Street also are closed.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes or ride public transit, officials said.

The 34 hours of roadwork mark the final installment in a series of closures dubbed “RoseJam.” The closures are part of a $148.5-million pavement-repair project affecting both directions of the 210 in Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge and Pasadena.

The project is expected to be completed in 2019.

Separately, drivers traveling on the northbound 101 Freeway though Hollywood overnight could face delays from Sunday through Wednesday.

Caltrans says it will close all lanes of the freeway between Glendale and Cahuenga boulevards from midnight to 5 a.m. on those days.

Officials say the rolling closures are necessary to install “loop detectors,” which track real-time traffic conditions on the road. The upgrade is part of a $19.26-million project to repave the 101 between Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles.

matt.stevens@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByMattStevens

ALSO

Boy, 12, fatally struck by pickup in Tustin had run away from home

Former campaign treasurer for O.C. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher pleads not guilty to embezzlement

Tank at Tesoro refinery in Carson blows lid and catches fire