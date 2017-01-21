2 killed in crash on northbound 405; all lanes closed

A multi-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 near Getty Center Drive killed two people early Saturday and closed all lanes, the CHP reported.

The crash was called in at 2:39 a.m., said Officer Alex Rubio of the California Highway Patrol. One male died at the scene and another male about 40 years old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The number and types of vehicles involved was still unclear as of 5:20 a.m. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Getty Center Drive onto Sepulveda Boulevard, and was rejoining the freeway at Mulholland Drive.

It was unclear when lanes would reopen.

Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Caption Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Caption President Donald Trump's inaugural speech Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Caption The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump Caption Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump

marc.olson@latimes.com

Follow @molson21 on Twitter

ALSO

Trump supporters in Newport Beach anticipate 'good times'

Thieves steal hundreds of beehives primed to pollinate Central Valley almonds

Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade comes out of retirement for short stint