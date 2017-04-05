He wanted to buy candy, but his card was declined. He got a little angry.

Santa Ana police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked a convenience store cashier and damaged equipment after a failed bid to buy candy.

On Feb. 11, the man tried to buy some candy at a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of West 1st Street. But when his payment card was declined, he caused about $700 worth of damage to the store's registers and printers, police said.

The candy was a 75-cent bag of M&M's, police told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows a brief exchange between the man and a cashier, then he strikes the employee's head. He tosses one register behind the counter and another piece of store equipment. Next, he chucks a bundle of bananas at another cashier and heads for the exit.

According to a Santa Ana police crime alert, the man is white, 30 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-10 in height, with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing black prescription glasses, a green fleece sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (714) 245-8647.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda