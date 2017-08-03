'All the roadways look like a lake': Drivers trapped, roadways closed after knee-high flooding in Acton

Emergency crews were working Thursday to rescue drivers trapped in their cars on flooded roadways in Acton, police said.

A helicopter rescue team hoisted one person to safety as muddy water flowed down the roadway, said Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina. Some people were stuck at a pharmacy because of extreme flooding, while others reported being trapped in their cars in knee-high water.

“All the roadways look like a lake,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Gunn, warning commuters to avoid attempting to drive through moving water. “If possible, not to drive anywhere at this point.”

Authorities began receiving reports of flooding about 5 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, 2 to 3 feet of mud and water had collected, forcing closures on several major roadways.

Crown Valley Road was closed from Soledad Canyon Road to the 14 Freeway. Part of Soledad Canyon Road was also closed. Metrolink shut down the railroad tracks as police diverted traffic.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

