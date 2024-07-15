Advertisement
California

Heavy rain drenches parts of Riverside, San Bernardino counties, spurring flash flood warnings

A Riverside County fire engine blasts through flood waters during tropical storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023, in Coachella.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for portions of rural Riverside and San Bernardino counties amid heavy rain from thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Drivers were urged not to attempt to drive through flooded roads, with the service noting most flood deaths occur when people become trapped inside their vehicles.

The flash flood warnings cover Joshua Tree National Park, the mountains south of Palm Desert and the I-10 Corridor in the Desert Center area west of Blythe.

The warning for the mountains south of Palm Desert is scheduled to expire at 5:15 p.m., with the remaining warnings ending at 6:15 and 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s warnings follow flooding last weekend in the Twentynine Palms community just north of Joshua Tree National Park. According to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, six people had to be rescued from their vehicles.

Austin Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said the flooding was due to the desert’s monsoon season, but skies should be clearer soon.

The meteorologist, asked about fire risk, noted that any time there’s lightning, there’s a chance a strike could spark a fire. But blazes are less common when a thunderstorm is producing heavy rain like on Monday.

Jamison said there was less than a 10% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

