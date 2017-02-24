Political spending of AIDS nonprofit comes under fire

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation oversees a global philanthropic empire that extends from its Hollywood headquarters to 15 states and 38 countries.

The 30-year-old nonprofit organization treats hundreds of thousands of patients. It hands out tens of millions of condoms annually. And it puts up provocative billboards urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

But in recent months, it has become known for the kind of activism usually associated with homeowner groups, spurring criticism that it has strayed too far from its mission.

In April, the foundation sued to stop construction of two residential towers next to its headquarters on the 21st floor of the Sunset Media Center. A few months later, the group filed a lawsuit challenging plans for a 15-story office building down the street.

And over the past year, the organization has been the driving force behind Measure S, which would impose new restrictions on the construction of housing, shops and offices in Los Angeles. As of last week, the group had spent more than $4.6 million — or nearly 99% of the campaign’s contributions — to support the controversial measure, bankrolling billboards, door-to-door canvassers and splashy brochures, a Times analysis found.

Michael Weinstein, the foundation’s top executive, says the March 7 ballot measure falls firmly in line with the group’s mission to help residents with HIV and AIDS, as well as its track record of waging “social justice battles against governments that fail to serve the people.”

Measure S, he argued, would take aim at high-priced development projects that are gentrifying neighborhoods and driving up housing costs. Those projects are making it difficult for people with AIDS and HIV to remain in L.A., Weinstein said.

“We have witnessed how San Francisco, where AHF has clinics for testing and treatment, has become a rich ghetto,” he said. “Low-income people by the tens of thousands have been displaced and diversity is harder and harder to find. The same thing is unfolding in Los Angeles.”

Opponents of Measure S accuse Weinstein of using millions in nonprofit money to pursue a personal grudge over a building that would block his office views. Weinstein, they say, is just another NIMBY obstructionist, restricting the supply of new housing and jacking up rents across the city.

If voters want to avoid San Francisco’s fate, they should reject the ballot measure, opponents say.

“Measure S is going to hurt the people” the foundation serves, said Silver Lake resident Bobby Peppey, a foe of Measure S who was diagnosed with AIDS more than a decade ago. “The people they serve are mostly lower-income persons, and people of color. And this is going to affect their ability to get affordable housing.”

Proponents of Measure S say it would crack down on the city’s long-standing practice of amending the General Plan — the document that regulates what gets built citywide — to enable big projects proposed by well-connected real estate developers. Foes warn the measure would eliminate thousands of jobs and halt construction of affordable housing, since those projects frequently need changes to the General Plan to get built.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has waded into politics before. In the past five years, it has spent millions on ballot measures to require condoms on pornography shoots in Los Angeles County and statewide. It has also backed campaigns in California and Ohio to restrict the prices that state agencies pay for prescription drugs.

During those fights, critics accused the foundation of flouting restrictions on political activity by charitable organizations. But the battle over so-called mega-developments has spurred a new round of criticism of how the foundation and its leader are spending its money. The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, one of the biggest opponents of Measure S, recently released a video accusing Weinstein of funding campaign activities that have “zero to do with healthcare.”

The foundation has defined its mission as “the provision of hospice and healthcare services to AIDS, HIV and other patients, and engaging in related educational activities,” according to state records. Michael Eisman, a critic of the group, said money spent on Measure S should have gone toward HIV medication or other services.

“Measure S is a blatant abuse of the resources of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, considering it has absolutely nothing to do with the mission of the organization,” said Eisman, who worked closely with the foundation as part of a volunteer group until 2015.

Foundation representatives say that they have no difficulty serving their clients while fighting for Measure S.

The foundation has a wide array of operations, running 43 pharmacies and 20 Out of the Closet thrift stores across the U.S. It has nearly 400 clinics and employs more than 5,000 people worldwide.

Under federal law, nonprofits like the AIDS Healthcare Foundation are allowed to weigh in on legislation, but too much lobbying can jeopardize their tax-exempt status. To preserve their status, charitable organizations can either comply with spending limits or refrain from spending a “substantial part” of their time, money and other resources to influencing legislation.

Legal experts say there is no clear rule about what is “substantial,” though past cases have given attorneys some guidance. “If you start to engage more than 5% of your resources toward lobbying, it’s probably time to consider whether you’re violating the test,” said Gene Takagi, managing attorney of the NEO Law Group in San Francisco.

In federal tax filings, the foundation reported that it spent more than $253 million during 2015, dwarfing the nearly $7 million — less than 3% of the reported total spending — it said it spent to influence legislation that year. Financial statements provided by the group indicate that the foundation and nearly a dozen other affiliated entities collectively spent more than $983 million that year. Foundation spokesman Ged Kenslea said that, historically, no more than 2% of its expenditures go toward advocacy efforts — an “insubstantial” portion of its budget.