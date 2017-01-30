As of Sunday night, no more foreign travelers in airport detention, officials say

After a weekend of heavy protests, things were quiet at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday as federal officials said all travelers initially affected by President Trump’s travel ban were no longer being detained.

As of Sunday night, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency had processed all cases of individuals who were initially affected by the order at airports around the nation, according to Gillian Christensen, acting spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

Christensen, however, said in an email that she was unsure whether additional travelers were being processed on Monday.

Trump’s sweeping travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries triggered protests at airports across the nation during the weekend.

At LAX, an undisclosed number of people from countries affected by Trump’s order — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Syria — had been detained despite having valid visas and green cards.

Protesters rally against President Trump's new immigration order.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and other public interest law groups hurried to file court papers to release those being held.

Jennie Pasquarella, director of immigrant rights for the ACLU of California, said her group had filed habeas petitions on behalf of seven people who were detained at LAX on Saturday. All seven were later released, and of those, two elderly women were held for longer than 24 hours, she said.

Immigration attorneys working at LAX on Sunday estimated that about 20 people were being detained at any given time. A law enforcement source told The Times that 13 people had been detained at Terminal 2 on Saturday night, but each of them held a green card and was eventually released. The source could not provide detention figures for the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the airport’s locus of international travel.

Thousands gathered at the airport Sunday, rallying outside terminals, marching through roadways and blocking traffic. Two people arrested for allegedly blocking the roadway were cited and released, airport police said.

Police had brokered an agreement with demonstrators, allowing them to alternate between the airport’s upper and lower levels for 30-minute intervals. At each interval, protesters were allowed to fully close a road for 15 minutes, LAX officials said in a statement

By 12:30 a.m., demonstrators had dispersed. Airport police tweeted that traffic was flowing smoothly into the central terminal area.

“We’ll be monitoring social media for any events that may come up,” LAX Police Officer Rob Pedregon said Monday morning.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

ALSO

The travel ban is the clearest sign yet of Trump advisors' intent to reshape the country

When Muslims got blocked at American airports, U.S. veterans rushed to help

Protesters block LAX traffic, face off with police as they rally against Trump's travel ban