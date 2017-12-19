Man stole airport shuttle, then ran across 405 Freeway to escape, police say

A man who stole an unoccupied Holiday Inn Express van late Tuesday was arrested after crashing into cars in Westchester and briefly halting traffic on the 405 Freeway when he ran across lanes, authorities said.

The theft was reported just before 9 p.m. at 8000 Airport Boulevard near the Los Angeles International Airport, said Los Angeles Police Officer Sal Ramirez. The shuttle crashed into a couple cars at Manchester and Truxton avenues before getting onto the freeway.

A witness who followed the man during the ordeal told police it appeared he was intentionally trying to hit cars, said LAPD Lt. Joseph Sanchez.

Eventually the man pulled over on the freeway, where he was seen running across lanes carrying a stick and rake, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

Police set up a perimeter and arrested the man soon after. No one was injured during the incident.

Sanchez said the man was under the influence of narcotics and suffered from mental health issues. He added that someone who works at the LAPD’s Pacific Division recalled seeing the man at the station last week, but it was unclear why he was there.

The incident briefly shut down all southbound lanes of the freeway at Culver Boulevard.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek