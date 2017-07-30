Teen arrested in drunk driving crash that left expectant father dead, police say

Police arrested a teenager suspected in a fatal drunk driving crash in Anaheim that left an expectant father dead, authorities said.
Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, 18, was speeding down a residential street around 3:15 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima and collided with a Toyota Camry pulling into an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Ball Road, causing a rollover collision, the Anaheim Police Department said.
The 34-year-old man was pulling into his driveway to meet his pregnant wife and young child when the collision occurred, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said that Martinez was intoxicated and that they are trying to determine whether he was involved in a street race before the crash. A 17-year-old girl in the car with him was taken to a hospital.
Martinez, who lives in Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence and not having a license following a fatal crash, police said.
