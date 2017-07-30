Teen arrested in drunk driving crash that left expectant father dead, police say

Police arrested a teenager suspected in a fatal drunk driving crash in Anaheim that left an expectant father dead, authorities said.

Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, 18, was speeding down a residential street around 3:15 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima and collided with a Toyota Camry pulling into an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Ball Road, causing a rollover collision, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The 34-year-old man was pulling into his driveway to meet his pregnant wife and young child when the collision occurred, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that Martinez was intoxicated and that they are trying to determine whether he was involved in a street race before the crash. A 17-year-old girl in the car with him was taken to a hospital.

Martinez, who lives in Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence and not having a license following a fatal crash, police said.

CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." CAPTION Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) CAPTION There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare. There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

ALSO

Small plane with two aboard crashes in Big Bear, officials say

Complaints of drinking, abusive behavior dogged USC medical school dean for years

At least eight are injured when a car plows into a crowd in the mid-Wilshire area, officials say