5-month-old critical after car plows into pole; police arrest driver on suspicion of felony DUI

A man was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a pole in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Multiple passengers, including a 5-month-old in critical condition, were taken to a hospital.

A man was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI after a car crash early Sunday sent multiple people to the hospital, authorities said, including a 5-month-old who was in critical condition.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the single-car crash near Crenshaw Boulevard and 52nd Street in Hyde Park just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Reporting from KTLA-TV Channel 5 indicated the driver tried to flee the scene after his car rammed into a pole near the intersection.

Police could not confirm the man’s attempt to flee, but he was arrested in connection with the crash, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. KTLA reported that he left a woman, a 5-month-old baby and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle after the crash. Police were not able to provide the driver’s relationship to the passengers.

The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police were unable to confirm the condition of the other passengers.