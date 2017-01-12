Hunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in deadly Anaheim motel shooting and kidnapping

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint at an Anaheim motel Wednesday night.

Luke Theodore Lampers, a 35-year-old transient, is wanted in connection with the shooting of Douglas Navarro at 7:28 p.m. during a dispute at the Crystal Inn, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.

Detectives believe Lampers arrived at the motel in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue moments before the slaying. He had “a verbal confrontation” with those at the motel, during which Navarro stepped in and asked the suspect to leave. In response, Lampers allegedly opened fire, Wyatt said.

After the shooting, Lampers allegedly forced Brianne Deese into his car at gunpoint and drove away, Wyatt said.

“It is believed Lampers and Deese have had a romantic relationship at some point and detectives believe she is being held against her will,” he said.

Paramedics and officers tried to revive Navarro, who had at least one gunshot wound to his chest, Wyatt said. The 49-year-old Anaheim resident was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lampers was driving a 2011 orange Nissan Cube, with California license plate 6SOY425. Deese was last seen in the passenger seat of the car.

“Lampers is considered armed and dangerous,” Wyatt said.

Anyone who sees Lampers is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.

