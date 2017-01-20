'Kill me, take my life,' man tells Anaheim officer after confessing to killing

A man carrying a baby in his arms pleaded with an Anaheim police officer to kill him Thursday, confessing that he had killed his wife.

At about 1:40 p.m. a patrol officer, who has been with the department about six months, was cut off by another vehicle in the 200 block of North Wilshire Avenue, said Daron Wyatt, an Anaheim police spokesman. The driver, whose name has not been released, got out of the car with an 8-month-old girl in his arms.

He asked the officer to kill him, telling him, “I just killed my wife,” Wyatt said.

The officer instructed the man to put the baby down and he did, setting her on the hood of the police car. As she began to roll off, the man grabbed the baby again.

The officer instructed the man to set the baby on the ground and once he did, the officer was able to get the suspect on the ground at gunpoint, Wyatt said.

“He’s yelling the whole time, ‘Kill me, take my life,’” Wyatt said. “Really agitated.”

Ultimately, the suspect gave an address, several miles away, of where he said he had killed the woman. As units were being sent to the location, police received a call from someone there who said a woman was down and they were performing CPR.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the woman was dead, Wyatt said. Although Wyatt said there was obvious trauma, he did not disclose how she was killed.

The man was booked on suspicion of murder Thursday night. Police had not determined the relationship between all the parties and whether the man was in fact married to the victim.

The baby was placed in protective custody Thursday night, Wyatt said.

Caption President Donald Trump's inaugural speech Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Caption President Donald Trump's inaugural speech Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Caption The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump Caption Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump Caption Donald Trump merchandise Donald Trump merchandise Donald Trump merchandise Caption LAUSD parents and students protest Donald Trump On the day before inauguration, parents and students in the Los Angeles Unified School District protested against President-elect Donald Trump. On the day before inauguration, parents and students in the Los Angeles Unified School District protested against President-elect Donald Trump.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia