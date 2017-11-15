Anaheim teen arrested on suspicion of making school shooting threats

An Anaheim teenager was arrested Tuesday after making social media threats about shootings at four different high schools, authorities said.

A Western High School student saw a screenshot of the threatening Instagram post on Snapchat, and contacted Anaheim police on Sunday evening, said Anaheim Police Dept. spokeswoman Kristina Hamm.

The suspect, a 14-year-old Western High School freshman, threatened that the attacks would happen Friday at Magnolia, Western, Cypress and Buena Park high schools, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday night at his home in Anaheim and was in custody Wednesday morning, Hamm said.

“We do believe that it was just an error in judgment and no actual violence was actually intended, but we’re still investigating,” Hamm said.

The schools are still in session but will have increased police presence until the investigation is over, Hamm said.

“We’re working as quickly as we can with the school systems … to ensure that everyone will be safe,” she said.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.