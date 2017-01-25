Man found stabbed to death near Anaheim bus stop

Anaheim police are investigating the stabbing death of a man whose body was found near a bus stop at a busy intersection early Wednesday.

About 2:15 a.m., a passerby near Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road saw someone on the ground bleeding and called the police, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.

The man was stabbed at least once, Wyatt said.

The victim, whose age was unclear, was “probably a transient” and had no identification with him, Wyatt said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no suspects in the stabbing, Wyatt said.

Magnolia Avenue was closed between Ball Road and Lola Avenue early Wednesday.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson

ALSO

Parents need more help choosing schools in Los Angeles, report says

Missing 28-year-old woman's vehicle found in Lancaster

Coyotes attack dog at Glendora housing development