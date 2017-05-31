Shooting suspect is tracked down, shot by deputies in Apple Valley

Sheriff’s deputies shot an Apple Valley man Tuesday who was a suspect in an earlier shooting, authorities said.

At 6:08 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 25000 block of Flathead Road in an unincorporated area of Apple Valley to serve an arrest warrant for Dearld Edward Wicker, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department. When deputies made contact with Wicker, he was armed with a handgun, authorities said.

At least one deputy shot Wicker. Authorities did not release further details about what prompted the shooting.

Wicker, 41, was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries was unknown, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Wicker was suspected of shooting a man in a Target parking lot at 20288 State Highway 18 in Apple Valley less than an hour earlier.

At 5:22 p.m., Wicker was arguing with several people outside the store when he pulled out a small-caliber handgun and fired several shots at a man before fleeing in a black Ford Bronco, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting victim, whose identity has not been released, was struck once in the head and was airlifted to the Loma Linda hospital. Authorities said he is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s homicide detail will investigate the shooting of Wicker, authorities said.

