State to audit county child welfare department following child deaths

Following the recent death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos, state officials will conduct an audit of L.A. County’s Department of Children and Family Services to determine whether the agency is doing enough to protect children.
The California legislative audit committee approved a request for the audit Wednesday from state Sens. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale).
In their request, the legislators noted that Anthony had been the subject of 13 calls to the department and that he may have come out as gay before his death, citing reporting in The Times.
“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” their letter to the audit committee said, referring to the 2013 death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was tortured and abused for months by his mother and her boyfriend, allegedly because he suspected Gabriel was gay.
The audit will specifically review whether Children and Family Services has adequate protections in place for LGBTQ youth, who are disproportionately represented among foster youth and who face additional trauma because of having been rejected by their families and others for their sexual orientation or gender expression.
The legislators also requested that the auditor look at whether the safety and risk assessments performed by social workers are timely and accurate, and whether their child abuse and neglect investigations are thorough “and leading to appropriate results.”
If not, they asked the state auditor to find out “what are the root causes of these deficiencies and how can these root causes be resolved so that children are better protected?”
State officials last conducted an audit of L.A. County’s child welfare department six years ago in response to widely publicized child deaths and turmoil among department management.
The county stonewalled their efforts for months, refusing to turn over records related to child deaths, prompting strongly worded rebukes from the state auditor, who said her office has statutory authority to review any and all records to which the county has access
The audit, ultimately released in 2012, described widespread deficiencies in L.A. County’s oversight of abused and neglected children, including problems with the speed and quality of investigations and failure to perform required safety assessments of relatives’ homes where children were placed.
In their request to the audit committee the three legislators noted that since the last audit, Children and Family Services has implemented a series of reforms, but a new audit could identify any breakdown in processes and recommend system-wide solutions while the investigation into Anthony’s death continues.
“I hope that county leadership will welcome this as an opportunity to improve its practices, particularly when it comes to protecting LGBT youth who are more likely to face abuse and rejection by their families,” Lara said in a statement.