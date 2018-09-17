Actress from 'The 100' faces domestic violence charge after allegedly hitting boyfriend while driving

Actress Marie Avgeropoulos, who stars in the post-apocalyptic television series “The 100,” is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after she allegedly struck her boyfriend multiple times as they drove on a freeway in Glendale last month, prosecutors announced Monday.
Los Angeles County prosecutors allege the 32-year-old actress and her 41-year-old boyfriend began arguing in a car on the 134 Freeway shortly after midnight on Aug. 5. During the disagreement, authorities allege, Avgeropoulos hit the man multiple times in the head, neck and arm.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, suffered minor injuries and called police to report the incident. The actress was arrested and released several hours later on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
If convicted, Avgeropoulos faces up to 364 days in county jail.
Avgeropoulos plays Octavia Blake in the CW series “The 100” and has also starred in films including “50/50” in 2011 and “I Love You, Beth Cooper” in 2009.