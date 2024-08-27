‘Vanderpump Rules’ split: Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from her co-star Jax Taylor.

Cartwright filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star. The couple, who announced their separation in February, listed their date of separation as Jan. 24, 2024, according to court documents obtained by The Times.

“The Valley” stars share a 3-year-old son, for whom Cartwright is requesting primary legal and physical custody, with visitation for Taylor.

She is also asking the court to block the awarding of spousal support to either her or Taylor. Her petition said they are still ascertaining the assets to be identified as separate and community property.

Representatives for Cartwight and Taylor did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

Cartwright announced in late February that she and her husband were going their separate ways during an episode of their joint podcast, “When Reality Hits.” Taylor later insisted that their split was “not divorce.”

In late July, TMZ reported that Taylor had sought inpatient treatment for mental health issues in the wake of their separation. Earlier his month, he was set to leave the treatment center and return to work on “The Valley,” which has chronicled some of their ups and downs.

Taylor, a former bartender at SUR and a model, has been part of the main cast of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” since it premiered in 2014. Cartwright, who worked as a SURver, joined the cast when Season 4 debuted in 2015 and starred in the 2017 spinoff “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” before officially leaving “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged in June 2018. They wed June 29, 2019, at the Kentucky Castle in Cartwright’s home state of Kentucky. Though not directly embroiled in last year’s “Scandoval” cheating scandal, the couple readily commented on the fallout that rocked the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spinoff series.

The couple quipped that when they starred in “The Valley,” which premiered last spring, they were trading “bottle service for baby bottles.”