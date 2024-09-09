Three more women come forward as sexual assault victims of NCIS actor Gabriel Olds, prosecutors say

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged actor Gabriel Olds with five additional counts of sexual assault Monday, bringing the total number of charges against him to 12 after three more women came forward following media coverage of his initial arrest, officials said.

The new allegations against the 52-year-old actor, who has appeared in TV shows such as “Six Feet Under,” “NCIS” and the movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” involve alleged assaults between 2021 and 2023. He is facing a dozen felony charges involving six victims. The charges include rape, rape of an unconscious person, sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape and injury to a girlfriend or significant other. Prosecutors say his crimes go back to 2013 and they are investigating allegations going back to his college days at Yale.

He has been in custody in lieu of $3.5-million bail since his initial arrest Aug. 4.

In the new charges, prosecutors allege Olds sodomized a woman in September 2021, raped another woman in May 2022 and sexually assaulted a different woman in May 2023.

Leonard Levine, Olds’ attorney, said “Mr. Olds has pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations. He is adamant that at all times any sexual contact he had with the complaining witnesses was consensual. A fact that the defense intends to establish in a court of law.”

LAPD Det. Brent Hopkins said the new victims reached out to investigators after seeing a Times article on Olds’ case. The woman were all involved in dating situations with the actor when he allegedly committed nonconsensual sex acts. Prosecutors say the assaults occurred at his house, at one of the victim’s homes, and an L.A. hotel. Hopkins said none of the women knew each other and some of his victims were in the entertainment industry.

Police began investigating the actor in January 2023 after a 41-year-old woman reported that he had raped her at her L.A. home, according to LAPD sex crimes detectives familiar with the case. Detectives later learned of two more women who had made similar allegations dating back to 2013. In each case, the women alleged that dating encounters with Olds descended into violent sexual assaults.

The woman obtained a restraining order against Olds last year and detailed her encounter with the actor, according to court documents. The Times is not identifying her because it does not name victims of alleged sexual crimes.

In the request for the restraining order, she alleges that Olds filmed and photographed a nonconsensual sexual encounter with her on Jan. 7, 2023.

She also alleged that two weeks later, on Jan. 19, 2023, Olds began to choke her during sex and she “asked [him] to stop.”

“I blacked out. I think he slapped me [to] wake up,” she said in the court filing.

She said she awoke to find Olds putting on a condom and trying to “open my legs” and alleged that he stopped the assault only after she vomited on him.

Hopkins said that in each case, the assault on the victims was “very similar” and it is those similarities that bolster the allegations the victim made last year.

“We heard the same story again and again,” Hopkins said. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence.”

“Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said that because there is a such a considerable gap between the first two reported assaults in 2013 and the one last year, investigators suspect there are more victims.

“There was a time there wasn’t as much understanding about sex assault. ... Post #MeToo, there is much more awareness, especially with the Danny Masterson and Harvey Weinstein case,” Hopkins said. “People are more aware of what is OK and what’s not and are more willing to speak up.”

Authorities say Olds, a New York native with screenwriting credits and numerous acting parts dating to the 1990s, used his status as a Yale-educated actor to entice the women, whom he on dating apps. Police say Olds lured the women into a false sense of security during their initial encounters before turning sexually violent.

Olds is due back in court Sept. 25. If convicted of the charges, he faces decades in state prison.