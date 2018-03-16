Man armed with knife barricades himself in downtown L.A. building

A man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a downtown Los Angeles building early Friday, and SWAT officers were en route to the scene, police said.
Police received a call at about 1:20 a.m. and responded to the 400 block of East 5th Street, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman. According to the police report, a man, approximately 28 years old, was brandishing a knife outside of a building in the area.
The suspect is possibly a tenant of the building, and "it looks like he ran back into a building, where he is now barricaded," Eisenman said.
Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia