Man killed in machete attack in downtown Los Angeles
An argument between two men in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night ended with one killing the other with a machete, police said.
Officers responded to a homicide call in the 500 block of South Los Angeles Street after 11 p.m. Thursday and found a man with wounds to his neck, Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee said.
The man had been attacked with a machete, police said. His assailant ran west on 6th Street and has not been arrested.
Paramedics rushed the injured man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lee said.
An investigation into the attack is ongoing.
