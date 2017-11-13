L.A. Now California: This just in
Teenage boy killed, man wounded in shooting in Bellflower

Dakota Smith
A teenage boy was killed and a man wounded in a shooting in Bellflower late Monday evening.

The shooting was reported at 8:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Rose Street, near Downey Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Deputy Jeffrey Gordon of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said homicide detectives were investigating.

This is the fifth homicide within a one-mile radius during the last 12 months, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.

