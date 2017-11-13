Teenage boy killed, man wounded in shooting in Bellflower

A teenage boy was killed and a man wounded in a shooting in Bellflower late Monday evening.
The shooting was reported at 8:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Rose Street, near Downey Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Deputy Jeffrey Gordon of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said homicide detectives were investigating.
This is the fifth homicide within a one-mile radius during the last 12 months, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.
