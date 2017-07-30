Small plane with two aboard crashes in Big Bear, officials say

Authorities on Sunday morning located the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in Big Bear a day earlier, officials said.
Two people were aboard the Cessna 172, which crashed “under unknown circumstances” after departing from Big Bear City Airport, said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The search for the downed plane began Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating.
