L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Small plane with two aboard crashes in Big Bear, officials say

Alene Tchekmedyian
Contact Reporter

Authorities on Sunday morning located the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in Big Bear a day earlier, officials said.

Two people were aboard the Cessna 172, which crashed “under unknown circumstances” after departing from Big Bear City Airport, said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The search for the downed plane began Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°