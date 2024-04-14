Small plane crashes in San Bernardino Mountains

By Sunday morning, authorities had located a debris field north of Devil’s Canyon, after rain and wind hampered initial search efforts Saturday night.

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that occurred in the San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday night, officials said.

The twin-engine Gulfstream AC95 crashed at about 8:15 p.m. in the mountains north of Palm Avenue, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials did not know how many people were on board, or whether anyone survived.

The remote area is difficult to access by foot or vehicle, and search efforts were initially hampered by rain and wind that lashed the area Saturday night, officials said.

By Sunday morning, authorities had located a debris field north of Devil’s Canyon, and members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit were on the scene along with search and rescue crews, said Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Rescue workers were being hoisted down a mountain and attempting to hike to the debris field, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.