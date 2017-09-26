Black Lives Matter, other activists protest to stop jail expansion

Dozens of people gathered outside the Los Angeles County Hall of Administration on Tuesday morning for a news conference and rally to protest the expansion of jails in the county.

Wearing prison-orange T-shirts that read "I am not the property of L.A. County jail," activists from a coalition of anti-incarceration groups perched on and about 100 jail beds that had been arranged on the street outside the Hahn Hall of Administration.

Police closed the entire block of Temple Street between Grand Avenue and Hill Street downtown.

"These beds represent trauma, torture, isolation, shame and death," said Jayda Rasberry of the group Dignity and Power Now.

The demonstrators, led by Patrisse Cullors, an L.A. native and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, launched the “Justice L.A.” campaign to call on county leaders to redirect funds intended for new jails to community services and other alternatives to incarceration.

The county plans to spend $2 billion to build a 3,885-bed replacement for the downtown Men’s Central Jail and a 1,600-bed women’s facility at the now-vacant Mira Loma Detention Center in Lancaster. The latter will replace an aging and overcrowded women’s jail in Lynwood.

The jail construction plan, which opponents contend could amount to $3.5 billion by the time the jails are completed, was first approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2015.

Tacked on at the last minute to a motion to create a countywide Office of Diversion and Re-entry for people with mental illness, the plan was considered a second time after Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey criticized the board for violating the state’s open-meetings law.

It was approved on both occasions.

Greg Akili, with Black Lives Matter L.A., said Los Angeles had not lived up to its reputation as a center of progressive policies and was spending money in the wrong places.

“We can find $3.5 billion for jails, but we can't find money for schools. We can find money for Olympics, but we can't find money for parks," he said. "If you got $3.5 billion, invest it in the people."

None of the county supervisors came outside during the news conference or protest.

LAPD Cmdr. Todd Chamberlain said the organizers had not obtained a permit in advance but officers had blocked off the street to ensure nobody got hurt. The protest was peaceful and no arrests were made.

Cullors said the demonstrations Tuesday were meant to challenge the 2015 plan, which she said was hastily decided on amid significant community opposition.

She also said that recent criminal justice reforms at the state level could drastically reduce the prison population, making newer, larger facilities unnecessary.

“We don’t know what our projected prison population will be in the next 10 years. What we should be doing is getting a clear understanding of who’s in our jails” and investing in their health and well-being, she said.

Cullors said that the incarcerated population includes many who have mental illness, women who commit “crimes of survival” such as petty theft, and those awaiting trial.

The protesters also submitted a motion for consideration by the Board of Supervisors to put an immediate moratorium on jail expansion pending a review of the effects of recent criminal justice reforms at the state level and an analysis of the root causes of crime and strategies to address them.

Among the reforms that could affect the county’s prison population are Assembly Bill 109, passed in 2011; Proposition 47, passed in 2014; and Proposition 57, approved in 2016 but not yet fully implemented. Those measures, respectively, shifted public safety responsibilities from the state to counties, downgraded some property and drug felonies to misdemeanors, and allowed for the early release of some inmates.

This year there has been a push at the state level to overhaul how courts grant offenders bail. About 63% of of people in state prisons, or 46,000 inmates, had not been sentenced in 2015, according to the Board of State and Community Corrections. But one bill stalled in the Assembly, and Gov. Jerry Brown recently postponed an identical version to early next year.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell has said that “only time will tell how effective diversion will be,” and that an expanded Men’s Central Jail is needed to prevent worsening overcrowding.

UPDATES:

10:35 a.m.: Updated with additional comments from organizers and police.

This article was originally published at 10:25 p.m.