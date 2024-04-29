Security guard shot outside Encino home reportedly linked to hip-hop music producer

Amir Esmailian, aka Cash XO, is a music producer and songwriter. An Encino home reportedly connected to him was near the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

A security guard was shot multiple times Monday morning outside a home reportedly connected to a music producer and songwriter who has worked with The Weeknd and other well-known musicians.

Iranian Canadian producer and talent manager Amir Esmailian, also known as Cash XO, co-founded XO Records and has worked with several top hip-hop acts, including Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and the Beyoncé-Jay-Z superduo the Carters.

On Monday shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 17500 block of Jayden Lane in Encino over reports of a shooting at a residence, Los Angeles police Officer Kevin Terzes said. Fox affiliate KTTV-TV reported that the house belongs to Esmailian, but the LAPD could not confirm that connection.

Esmailian was recently lambasted by Drake in a diss track amid Drake’s ongoing feud with the rap industry.

When officers arrived they found a man inside a guard shack who reported hearing several gunshots and then discovered he was shot. Three suspects were seeing driving away from the location, Terzes said. Emergency radio dispatchers reported the victim as a man in his mid- to late 30s who was shot multiple times and called 911. Several other callers also reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to the dispatch reports shortly after the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital by paramedics, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

According to KTTV, the suspects were described as three men wearing hoodies and surgical masks. Investigators told the news station that at least four people were in the home during the shooting and that the victim was transported in critical condition.