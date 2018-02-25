Orange County ceremony will honor Blaze Bernstein and call for acts of kindness

The public is invited to pay tribute to slain Orange County resident Blaze Bernstein Sunday afternoon at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
The #BlazeItForward movement will present musical and spoken performances by students from the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) themed around acts of kindness and humanity.
Bernstein, an OCSA graduate attending the University of Pennsylvania, was home for winter break when he disappeared Jan. 2. The 19-year-old's body was found six days later in Lake Forest, a mile from his house in Foothill Ranch.
Samuel Woodward, a former high school classmate of Bernstein's, was charged with murder in his stabbing death. Woodward pleaded not guilty Feb. 2 in Orange County Superior Court.
For Sunday's tribute, doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the program will start at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required.
Guests are asked to bring three canned food items per person for the Second Harvest Food Bank.
A $20 donation is suggested for the Blaze Bernstein Memorial Fund, which will go toward charitable organizations Bernstein likely would have supported, in addition to a scholarship endowment fund for Orange County college-bound seniors.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit scfta.org.
