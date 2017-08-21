Buddy the blind sea lion makes himself at home at the Los Angeles Zoo

He's big and he's loud.

A nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo, where his vocalizations can be heard throughout the 133-acre facility.

The zoo said Monday that the roughly 10-year-old sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May.

Unable to hunt or defend himself, the huge pinniped was malnourished and emaciated when he was rescued at Manhattan Beach in July 2016 and brought to the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

He was rehabilitated for 10 months but could not be released because of his injuries and blindness, so the zoo took him in.

Buddy lives with several harbor seals but the zoo expects more sea lions.