Two United Airlines passengers injured when plane flying to SFO tried to avoid a collision
Two United Airlines passengers were injured when the plane they were taking to San Francisco maneuvered to avoid a midair collision last week.
United Airlines Flight 2428 responded to an onboard alert around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that another aircraft was in the vicinity, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, was traveling from Newark Liberty International Airport when it received a traffic collision avoidance system alert as it was cruising over the state of Wyoming, authorities said.
According to the National Business Aviation Assn., this alert may instruct the pilot to descend, climb, or adjust vertical speed.
The maneuver is a “last defense against mid-air collisions,” according to the group.
The plane continued to Denver and landed safely with no reported injuries on the aircraft or on the ground, according to United Airlines.
Details on the passengers’ injuries are unknown.
The aircraft landed safely at San Francisco International Airport, the FAA reported.
The FAA is investigating.
Information on the other aircraft involved in the near collision has not been released.
United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
