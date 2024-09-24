Advertisement
California

Two United Airlines passengers injured when plane flying to SFO tried to avoid a collision

A United Airlines plane.
A United Airlines Boeing 787 in Lisbon. Last week, a United Airlines Boeing 757-200 was traveling from Newark to San Francisco when it received a traffic collision avoidance system alert. It landed safely.
(Armando Franca / Associated Press)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share via

Two United Airlines passengers were injured when the plane they were taking to San Francisco maneuvered to avoid a midair collision last week.

United Airlines Flight 2428 responded to an onboard alert around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that another aircraft was in the vicinity, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, was traveling from Newark Liberty International Airport when it received a traffic collision avoidance system alert as it was cruising over the state of Wyoming, authorities said.

Advertisement

According to the National Business Aviation Assn., this alert may instruct the pilot to descend, climb, or adjust vertical speed.

The maneuver is a “last defense against mid-air collisions,” according to the group.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: United Airlines Boeing 757-224 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on December 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

California

United Airlines plane loses tire after takeoff at LAX, the second time in four months

The plane continued to Denver and landed safely with no reported injuries on the aircraft or on the ground, according to United Airlines.

July 8, 2024

Details on the passengers’ injuries are unknown.

The aircraft landed safely at San Francisco International Airport, the FAA reported.

The FAA is investigating.

Information on the other aircraft involved in the near collision has not been released.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsTransportation
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement