Deaths in Bloomington house fire were murder-suicide, authorities say

Authorities determined a deadly house fire that erupted Wednesday in Bloomington was set intentionally by a man they said fatally shot his wife and two daughters before turning the gun on himself.

Eric Gonzalez, 48, was found dead Wednesday inside the 1,300-square-foot Santa Ana Avenue home, along with his two daughters, Beatrice, 6, and Priscilla, 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

His wife, Karina Gonzalez, 35, was pulled from the burning home and later died in a hospital.

Detectives began investigating their deaths shortly after the fire erupted about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Ana Avenue home, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them the family was inside the home.

As firefighters entered the home, they immediately found Karina, who was unconscious, in the front area of the home, authorities said.

Firefighters continued to search the home and found Eric Gonzalez and one of the two girls dead in a bedroom, authorities said.

The couple’s second daughter was later found in the same bedroom, the Sheriff’s Department said.

During the investigation, authorities said, detectives found handguns inside the couple’s home.

