Human remains identified as those of couple killed at nudist ranch

Stephanie and Daniel Menard and their dog were last seen leaving their home at the Olive Dell nudist ranch in Redlands.

Human remains found underneath the home of a man suspected of murdering a couple in their 70s at the nudist resort where they lived belong to the missing husband and wife, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A spokesman for the department confirmed the remains found under the home of Michael Royce Sparks belonged to Stephanie Menard, 73 and Daniel Menard, 79.

The identification of the remains comes shortly after the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office charged Sparks, 62, with the murder of the Menards.

Authorities have declined to speak about a possible motive.

The Menards were reported missing Aug. 25 by a friend after they missed morning church service, according to the Redlands Police Department. The couple’s car was found unlocked down the road from their home at the Olive Dell Ranch, a nudist resort.

Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber said Sparks became a suspect in the disappearance of the Menards Aug. 29, when one of his family members told a police dispatcher that Sparks had been involved in the disappearance of the Menards.

Michael Royce Sparks was arrested in connection with the disappearance and deaths of Daniel and Stephanie Menard. (Redlands Police Department)

According to Tolber, the relative told the dispatcher that Sparks had admitted to killing two people and was threatening to commit suicide.

At the time, investigators and police officers were in the area conducting a search for the Menards and interviewing neighbors. Tolber said those officers went to Sparks’ home, which is next to the Menards’ house, and began searching for him.

During the search, she said, officers discovered that Sparks had barricaded himself in a homemade bunker beneath the home and was armed with a rifle, prompting police to use a drone and then a battering ram to knock down walls of the house.

At some point, Sparks attempted to use the rifle to harm himself, Tolber said, but the weapon misfired.

Sparks was then arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into West Valley Detention Center.

After Sparks’ arrest, police found the remains of two people who were believed to be the missing couple, Tolber said. Investigators completed a full search of the property on Sunday, she said, and don’t believe there are other victims.