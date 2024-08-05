Fast-moving wildfire in San Bernardino engulfs hillside homes

A fast-moving wildfire burned through a hillside community in San Bernardino on Monday afternoon, damaging homes and sending residents running.

The Edgehill fire erupted in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain about 2:45 p.m., according to San Bernardino County Fire. Fire officials said at the time the fire had burned five acres and was immediately threatening homes. It is not clear how much the fire has grown.

Video from the scene showed at least three homes ablaze, with residents rushing to leave their properties.

An evacuation order has been issued for all residents south of Ridge Line Drive and north of Edgehill Road, west to and including Beverly Drive, and east to Circle Road. An evacuation center has been established at Marshall Elementary School, at 3288 N. G St., in San Bernardino.

Temperatures in San Bernardino soared to more than 100 degrees on Monday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the area until 11 p.m. Tuesday, saying conditions would be dangerously hot, with the thermometer expected to reach 110 degrees.