Sheriff's sergeant called wife, then rushed into Thousand Oaks mass shooting scene. 'He died a hero'

Right before Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus rushed into the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night to respond to reports of a mass shooting, he called his wife.
“He said, ‘hun I got to go, I love you. I gotta go on a call,’” Sheriff Geoff Dean said.
Helus was among the first law enforcement officers to arrive shortly after 11:20 p.m. He ran through the front door and was shot multiple times by the gunman, Dean said.
A California Highway Patrol officer who also entered the bar stepped back to secure the perimeter until additional units arrived, then pulled Helus out of the line of fire, Dean said. He died later at an area hospital.
“They knew they had to take action and they went in and did what they had to do," the sheriff said.
An emotional Dean described Helus as a friend and colleague.
“He knew the risks, but he knew, like we all do, why we serve,” Helus said. “Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant. He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight ... he died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people."
Helus, a Moorpark resident, was a 29-year veteran of the department and was planning to retire in the next year, Dean said.
He is survived by his wife and son.