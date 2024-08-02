Sheriff’s Department homicide sergeant dies in Santa Clarita traffic collision

A homicide sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed in an off-duty traffic collision in Santa Clarita, sheriff’s officials said Friday afternoon.

Jason Viger, 43, was driving in the area of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard about 11 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened, the department said. Officials did not offer any details as to what caused the wreck.

“Sgt. Jason Viger was passionate and loved being a deputy sheriff and his untimely passing has profoundly impacted our department,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed within the LASD family, and his unwavering dedication to protecting and serving our community will leave a lasting legacy.”

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Sheriffs’ Professional Assn. issued a short statement Friday afternoon.

“On behalf of the entire LASPA family, we are heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of our member,” said Adam Marangell, the association’s general counsel. “Our deepest condolences are extended to his family at this difficult time.”

County records show Viger joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2008, following in the footsteps of his brother, who had done the same two years earlier.

After working at the North County Correctional Facility early in his career, Viger moved on to work at Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station, in the Narcotics Bureau and eventually in the Homicide Bureau. Officials said he “took immense pride” in being the first sergeant on the Sheriff’s Overdose Response Task Force.

Advertisement

In 2016, the Antelope Valley Times reported that Viger — then assigned to Palmdale Station — was honored for saving an assault victim the year before.

Since then, he has occasionally appeared in the news helping respond to wildfires , investigating fentanyl deaths and identifying missing hikers.

At Palmdale Station, Viger was well-liked and known for being personable, according to one former colleague.

Advertisement

“Everybody gets called by their last name, but he always called me by my first name,” said Deputy Andrew Cronin.

But he was also respected for being knowledgeable and hard-working. When Viger became a homicide investigator, Cronin said, it seemed like a natural fit.

“Being a homicide detective is a hard job — it’s a very demanding job on you and on your family, and you’ve got to know your business,” Cronin said. “Jason was one of those guys who could handle the job. Some people belong in certain positions in the department, and, in my mind, Jason belonged in homicide. He was just that type of guy.”

Outside of work, officials said Viger enjoyed golf and watching his children play sports. He is survived by his parents and loved ones, including four children and three siblings.