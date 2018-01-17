Crews use explosives to blast boulders plugging creeks in Montecito

Micah Gammons, a licensed blaster with Caltrans, has gotten a lot of practice blowing up boulders recently.

Last year, there were the 300-ton granite boulders that rolled onto Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County. Now, he’s busting sandstone boulders bigger than an SUV in Montecito.

“We usually do one to three blasts a year,” said Gammons, the District 5 maintenance superintendent. “This year…we’ve done well over 30.”

A dozen of those explosions have been in Montecito, where a Jan. 9 storm dumped 25% of its water in a single five-minute span. The deluge turned fire-ravaged hillsides into rivers of mud, trees and massive sandstone rock.

Boulders, some measuring 12 feet in diameter, rumbled down neighborhood creeks and plugged outlets. Gammons was called in because the rocks are too big to move in one piece.

Over two days last week, Gammons’ team blasted 12 boulders clogging Toro Canyon Creek at Highway 192. The shards then were pulled out of the creek bed.

The rocks are fractured using a one-third-pound explosive that’s a mix of ammonium nitrate and nitromethane — commonly known as a fertilizer bomb.

Crews use a rock drill to bore a 1½-inch-diameter hole deep in the boulder and then fill the void with explosives.

The hole is then packed with angular rock, “like one of those Chinese finger-cuffs that keeps it from rifling out,” Gammons said.

A 250-foot-long detonation cord is then added, and Gammons and his team take position behind heavy equipment, a vehicle or some type of barrier that is within sight of the boulder.

Then, with spotters stationed in all directions where people could enter the area, the countdown begins with a five-minute warning from an air horn, followed by another when the explosion is one minute away.

The team then does a 20-second countdown before Gammons sets off the bomb.

The blast fractures the boulder but doesn’t send pieces flying in all directions, Gammons said. Sandstone absorbs the concussion better than granite, limiting the concussion felt by people nearby.

In one instance, the team connected four huge boulders with one line and blasted them all simultaneously. In areas near gas lines where explosions are too dangerous — particularly in creeks to the west — contractors are using an expanding gel that is injected into a hole drilled in the rock. Hours later, the expansion forces the rock to fracture.

Gammons, who has been with Caltrans for 12 years, said this was the first time he’s had to do this kind of work in a community.

“I’ve worked mudslides on Highway 1 a lot, but it’s just a highway,” he said. “But dealing with houses and neighborhoods … the pictures on the news don’t do it justice.”

The job of clearing out the creeks and debris basins is a massive undertaking. At a community meeting Tuesday night, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said just one basin had 100,000 cubic yards of debris that need to be cleared. The trucks coming in to transport that debris can only take out 10 to 20 cubic yards at a time.

"So you can imagine how many large trucks are needed to complete this massive task," he said.

A caravan of firetrucks, emergency vehicles, large dump trucks and utility vehicles have been driving through the heart of Montecito at Coast Village and Olive Mill roads as buried sections of town are cleared and repaired.

"It looks like Grand Central station," Brown said. "This is constantly happening throughout the day."

