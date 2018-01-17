North Hollywood bouncer gets jail time after punch knocks man into oncoming traffic, killing him

A bouncer at a North Hollywood bar was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in county jail after a man he punched fell into the street and was killed by oncoming traffic, officials said.
Ernest Shawn Reyes, 35, pleaded no contest last month to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Wilfredo Rodriguez, 47, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
In addition to the jail time, a judge sentenced Reyes to three years’ probation and ordered him to complete 240 hours of community labor.
The incident occurred in December 2016, when Reyes got into an altercation with Rodriguez outside a bar in the 6300 block of Lankershim Boulevard.
The dispute escalated and Reyes punched Rodriguez, knocking him into the street where he was fatally struck by an oncoming car, prosecutors said.
Police said they believed Rodriguez was drunk when he got into a struggle with Reyes, but the reason for the confrontation was not clear.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek