Fire breaks out at massive warehouse in Boyle Heights

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The massive commercial fire in the 2800 block of East Pico Boulevard was reported around 12:46 p.m., fire officials said.
More than 100 firefighters were at the scene trying to douse the flames. The blaze also sent up a massive pillar of smoke that could be seen miles away.
At least one firefighter was being evaluated medically at the scene, but authorities did not immediately provide any details.
The cause of the fire is unknown, officials said.