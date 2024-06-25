L.A. firefighter injured in explosion near homeless camp released from hospital

Ten Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured Monday afternoon battling a fire at a homeless encampment near the Hjelte Sports Center in Encino. Investigators were still at the scene Tuesday morning.

A Los Angeles firefighter who was severely injured in an explosion while fighting a brush fire has been released from the hospital and is back with his family, authorities said Tuesday.

The firefighter had been airlifted to Northridge Hospital before being released to friends and family in stable condition, said Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. He will require “extensive follow-up doctor care due to serious injury,” Scott said.

On Monday afternoon, crews responded to a brush fire in a homeless encampment near Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue, LAFD spokesperson Melissa Kelley said. An explosion occurred and 10 other firefighters close to the blast suffered from headaches, ringing to ears and potentially shrapnel wounds. Most were evaluated at the hospital and released without serious injuries but one was severely injured.

The explosion was caused by a propane tank, said Los Angeles Police Officer Kevin Terzes.

The flames were quelled in about 30 minutes and about 80 firefighters responded to the fire, Kelley said.

The fire department’s arson section was at the scene combing through debris Tuesday, looking at burn patterns and interviewing witnesses to determine what sparked the blaze, Scott said. The investigation is ongoing. Crews are also working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department and their bomb squad due to “finding several suspicious objects.”

No civilians were injured in the fire or blast.

“These are some of the inherent dangers of this chosen profession as things continue to change,” Scott said. “We’re used to explosions in structure or garage fires or ammunition going off but not typically at a brush fire.”