Brush fire ignited by weed whacker in Brentwood 95% contained

A brush fire ignited by a gas-driven weed whacker in Brentwood was 95% contained Monday morning, as Los Angeles firefighters made good progress surrounding the fire overnight.

The blaze started Sunday when the muffler overheated on a brush-clearing device being used by a private company working on Mandeville Canyon Road to clear flammable material from around homes.

Ash rained down on cars, a neighbor said, but the wind was blowing away from the homes as firefighters contained flare-ups. By Monday morning, increased moisture from the coast and minimal wind was assisting firefighters, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/PIOErikScott/status/869175018055323648

The fire, which triggered the evacuation of five homes in a major emergency response, was reported in the 2900 block of Mandeville Canyon Road at 12:46 p.m., according to the department.

The road, lined with large homes with hillside views, follows a canyon northward and dead-ends not far from a curve in Mulholland Drive.

The National Weather Service forecast low clouds and fog Monday morning for the Los Angeles Basin, before the sun returns by afternoon. Temperatures should remain mild, between the mid-60s to 70 at the beaches and rising to the mid to upper 70s inland.

https://twitter.com/PIOErikScott/status/869217865047523328

Arson investigators called to Agua Dulce fire

A separate fire, estimated about 2 to 3 acres, in Agua Dulce was declared knocked down at 4 a.m. Monday, about an hour after the fire ignited.

Two buildings were destroyed at 12620 Sierra Highway, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The Sheriff’s Department has dispatched arson investigators to the scene.