Brown booby bird is nesting for first time in Channel Islands National Park

A seabird known as the brown booby is nesting for the first time in Channel Islands National Park.

The discovery, announced Tuesday, means the bird that is usually found in tropical or subtropical zones appears to have extended its range farther north than previously seen.

A news release from the park says biologists discovered four nests and 102 individual birds on a rocky islet of Santa Barbara Island. Adult birds appeared to be either incubating eggs or tending to young in the nests.

The discovery means there are now 14 species of breeding seabirds that rely on the park.

The brown booby is known for making spectacular dives for surface fish from up to 50 feet. They lay their eggs on bare ground on islands, then make nests with sticks, rocks and vegetation.