California fairs shutter thrill ride after 'Fire Ball' accident leaves 1 dead and 7 injured in Ohio

Fair and amusement park operators throughout California ordered the immediate closure of a popular thrill ride after a similar attraction in Ohio broke apart suddenly, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

The “Fire Ball” ride — a pendulum-type apparatus that spins and swings riders 40 feet into the air — malfunctioned and snapped at the Ohio fair’s opening day Wednesday.

Concerns over the “aggressive thrill” ride prompted officials at the California State Fair in Sacramento to close the ride Wednesday night.

The amusement ride will be shut down through Sunday, the last day of the fair, event spokeswoman Darla Givens said Thursday.

“It’s just a precaution,” she said.

The towering structure is one of 70 rides on the 800-acre event space, she said. The ride — one of the most popular on the midway — has been operating without incident since the fair opened July 14, she said.

At the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, amusement park officials also decided to close the ride “out of an abundance of caution” on Wednesday night, following the Ohio incident, park spokesman Kris Reyes said.

On the boardwalk’s website, the attraction is described as having a “powerful G-forces swing” that “spins riders to dizzy heights.”

The massive attraction, according to the website, is one of the most popular rides on the boardwalk.

“We never had any major problems with the ride other than routine maintenance,” Reyes said.

An hour and half after park officials closed the ride, he said, they received a notice from state officials ordering any and all Fire Ball ride operators to shutter the ride until further notice.

The Los Angeles Times has reached out to state officials for comment.

In Southern California, a similar ride, known as the G-Force, at the Orange County Fair was also under review.

Fair spokeswoman Terry Moore told KABC-TV Channel 7 that they also decided to close the ride and inspect it.

A sign was posted in front of the ride advising riders that “For your safety this ride is undergoing maintenance," the news station reported.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer, KMG, announced that it planned to make a statement sometime Thursday.

“At this point our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” the company said on Facebook.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA