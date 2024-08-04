$1-million winning ticket sold at Orange County fair

Imagine the goodies a visitor can take home at this summer’s Orange County Fair.

A giant stuffed animal. Indigestion from the fried Oreo speed-eating contest. A winning $1-million California lottery ticket.

That’s right. The California Lottery announced that a man apparently had won $1 million playing a Multiplier Craze Scratchers ticket sold last week at its CA Lottery LIVE! booth at the annual Costa Mesa event.

The booth is operated by the lottery each year in conjunction with a retailer. This year it’s 5 Star Liquor, a high-end Westminster liquor store. Its owner, Maysa Dagher, told lottery officials that the winning ticket buyer couldn’t believe his luck.

“He actually came to the back window and said, ‘I know I won something, but don’t say anything aloud, and tell me if it is true,’” Dagher said in a press release issued by the Lottery. She said her co-worker also checked the ticket to verify the sale.

The Lottery said it could not officially confirm the winnings until the ticket holder comes forward. Winning players can claim their prize at one of nine California Lottery offices or by mailing the ticket in.

The lottery booth will operate at the fair through Aug. 19. There is another lottery booth open at the Ventura County fair through Aug. 11.